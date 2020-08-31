© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

First Graders' First Impressions of the First Week of School

KUAF
Published August 31, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Annie Clapper / Yonnie Lucas
Annie Clapper and her daughter Hazel and Yonnie Lucas and her son Jake talk to us about the first week of virtual and in-person school.

We speak with a couple of local first graders and their parents (mostly their parents) about their first impressions of their first week of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jake is a first grader at Greenland Elementary School and is attending classes in person. Meanwhile, Hazel is a first grader who is learning virtually at Apple Glen Elementary in Bentonville.
Tags
Beyond the Ozarks EducationSchoolCOVID-19The New Classroom
Related Content