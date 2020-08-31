COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump by 29, Two School Districts Go Virtual

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 368 new cases of COVID-19 with 13 additional deaths. The latest numbers come from more than 4,500 test results. Hospitalizations from the virus increased by 29, which the most of any 24-hour monitoring period so far. At today's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson says the total hospitaliztions, now at 420, are well below the pandemic high, but the jump was expected after new case numbers went up last week. Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the department is monitoring cases on college campuses in the state and is planning testing events this week. State health officials also announced that more than 11,000 negative test results were added to the state's totals after it was discovered a commercial lab had only been reporting positive results. More than 8,000 of those negative tests are from Benton and Washington Counties. The governor was also asked about a possible lawsuit filed by legislators seeking to end the entirety of the state of emergency the governor has declared and extended twice during the pandemic. Hutchinson said he understands why lawmakers believe any declarations, such as a statewide mask mandate, should be made by the Arkansas legislature, but he disagrees. Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key also reported two school distrcits, Cross County and Marshall in Searcy County, have switched to virtual classes because of a high number of staff needing to quarantine. To watch the full briefing, click here.