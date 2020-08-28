ADH Discusses U of A COVID-19 Cases As State Reports 838 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Arkansas’s cases of COVID-19 increased by 838 during the recent 24-hour testing period and there have now been 59,583 cumulative cases recorded in the state.Today's numbers come from 6,330 tests. The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 17 additional deaths, with three of those deaths delayed reporting from last month and four of the deaths in nursing homes. Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas’ Secretary of Health, said there are no clusters represented in the additional deaths. 756 Arkansans have now died from the virus. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 fell during the most recent 24 hours by 26. Governor Asa Hutchinson said that’s good news if this week’s rising case numbers mean future hospitalizations. Eleven counties are reporting new case totals of more than 20, including 49 new cases in Benton County, 41 in Washington, 39 in Pope and 27 cases in Sebastian County. Pulaski County again had the most new cases with 65. Of today's cases, 123 were detected in the Varner Unit in the state’s correctional system. Romero said testing at the University of Arkansas revealed what he calls “an alarming amount” among a set of 75 individuals of whom a third tested positive for COVID-19. He said the Arkansas Department of Health will conduct testing on campus Tuesday and Thursday. There will also be a testing event at the University of the Ozarks Tuesday after an increased amount of cases had been detected there. Romero said it's important to get the cases on both campuses under control before the cases spread into the community. State officials were asked if they had theories on why this week’s numbers have steadily increased with each day’s reporting. Governor Hutchinson said when he sees such high numbers, the first question he asks is what can be done and reminded residents to continue following social distancing and mask wearing guidelines. To hear the full briefing, click here.