State Will Begin Posting Information About COVID-19 Infections at School Districts

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 722 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of fewer than 6,900 tests and seven additional deaths in the last 24-hour monitoring period. After declining numbers earlier in the week, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he's concerned about the recent increases in cases. Eight counties reported more than 20 new cases. Pulaski County had the most with 64, but both Benton and Sebastian Counties also made the list with 37 new cases each. The governor also announced the state would start posting the number of infections in each school district with at least five active cases. The information will be shared twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays along with cumulative active cases. Today's chart showed 222 cases across Arkansas. Hutchinson said that doesn't come as a surprise in a state with 480,000 students. However, the school district numbers don't distinguish between cases diagnosed in students who are learning in-person, hybrid or virtually. State officials also said they don't have the number of people who are in quarantine in relation to the positive cases, but some school districts are providing that information on their own. Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero also reminded student and educators involved in band activities to follow safety protocols. He also emphasized that anybody who wants a test can get one and recommended anybody who has been exposed seek a test whether they have symptoms or not. To watch the full briefing, click here.