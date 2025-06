Lia Uribe is a music professor at the University of Arkansas and recently, she had a discussion with her students about whether bird songs can be considered music. Uribe explores that idea with classical works inspired by birds and their songs, including Antonio Vivaldi's Spring Concerto, 1st Movement (from the Four Seasons), Olivier Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time, 3rd movement called "Abyss of the Birds," and Meredith Monk's Bird Code.