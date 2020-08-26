Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discussion potential federal budget cuts that could impact funding for Fort Smith National Historic Site, the uptick in building activity in the metro, and more.