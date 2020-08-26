New COVID-19 Cases Jump to Over 600 As Deaths Increase by 21

After several days of declining case numbers, the state reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 out of 4,372 test results. There were also an additional 21 deaths, bringing that total to 732. Governor Asa Hutchinson said hospitalizations are down by seven, but he's prepared for that number to increase. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health, said six of the 21 deaths are from nursing home facilities and one is from a correctional unit. Ivy Pfeffer, the deputy commissioner at the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said more than 60 school districts have received personal protective equipment from the state's strategic stockpile during the first week of school. The governor also displayed a splash guard, which is a type of face shield that is going to be distributed to every public school employee in the state. The first high school football game of the year is scheduled to go ahead at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in front as many as 12,000 fans, making it the largest outdoor gathering in the state since the start of the pandemic. Hutchinson said he plans to attend the game between Benton and Bryant, which is nicknamed the Salt Bowl, to observe how it goes. At the start of the briefing, the governor and Arkansas Homeland Security Advisor AJ Gary warned that Hurricane Laura, which is barreling into the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 4 storm, could have a serious impact on southern portions of the state. Hutchinson issued an emergency declaration authorizing $250,000 to prepare for the storm. To watch the full briefing, click here.