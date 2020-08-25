Governor, Health Department Stress Importance of Continued COVID-19 Testing

More than 700 Arkansans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March. The Arkansas Department of Health reported another 15 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 711. Two of the deaths took place in July, but have just been reported to the ADH. The state also reported another 480 new COVID-19 cases out of 3,300 test results in the last 24-hour monitoring period. Four counties reported more than 20 cases, including Sebastian County, which had 38 new cases. The other three counties are in central Arkansas. Both Governor Asa Hutchinson and Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero urged Arkansans to continue testing as its the best way of knowing how the virus is spreading in the state. The governor said the state is still waiting for the approval of an application that would allow the distribution of $300 unemployment expansion checks to residents. He also announced an additional $7 million from the Arkansas Rural Connect program will be distributed to smaller communities to expand broadband accessibility in rural parts of the state. Hutchinson also addressed a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that shows Arkansas has moved out of the red (most severe) category into the yellow, but the state still ranks as 9th highest in the country for its positivity rate. The report included recommendations such as stricter limits on businesses and social gatherings. In response to questions about the report, the governor said the state needs to do better with its positivity rate, but there are no plans to issue any further restrictions on businesses. To watch the full briefing, click here.