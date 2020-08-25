© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

As Some Teachers Return to Classrooms With Excitement, Others Choose Retirement

KUAF
Published August 25, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Fayetteville School District
A screen capture from a video produced by the Fayetteville School District.

Not surprisingly, school teachers and staff have had a wide range of reactions to reopening schools to in-person learning this week. Some say they're excited to get back to teaching in their classrooms, but others are choosing to retire or resign because they're concerned about their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tags
Beyond the Ozarks EducationCoronavirusCOVID-19School ReopeningThe New Classroom
Related Content