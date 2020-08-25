0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
As Some Teachers Return to Classrooms With Excitement, Others Choose Retirement
Not surprisingly, school teachers and staff have had a wide range of reactions to reopening schools to in-person learning this week. Some say they're excited to get back to teaching in their classrooms, but others are choosing to retire or resign because they're concerned about their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.