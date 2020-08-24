© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The KUAF Giving Tree Arrives Early

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Leigh Wood
Published August 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
1 of 2
The Giving Tree is up early in the KUAF lobby to collect donations of PPE for local public school districts.
Z. Sitek / KUAF
2 of 2
Donations can be dropped off in this bin outside the building.
Z. Sitek / KUAF

The Giving Tree is making an early appearance in KUAF's lobby. Instead of collecting donations for a local organization during the holiday season, we've set up the Giving Tree in August to collect donations of personal protective equipment for public schools. General Manager Leigh Wood explains how it works.
Beyond the Ozarks
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Leigh Wood
Leigh Wood was the General Manager of KUAF from August 2019 to February 2024. She also produced several KUAF podcasts including Resilient Black Women, The R Word and RefleXions.
See stories by Leigh Wood
Related Content