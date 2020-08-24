The KUAF Giving Tree Arrives Early
1 of 2
The Giving Tree is up early in the KUAF lobby to collect donations of PPE for local public school districts.
Z. Sitek / KUAF
2 of 2
Donations can be dropped off in this bin outside the building.
Z. Sitek / KUAF
The Giving Tree is making an early appearance in KUAF's lobby. Instead of collecting donations for a local organization during the holiday season, we've set up the Giving Tree in August to collect donations of personal protective equipment for public schools. General Manager Leigh Wood explains how it works.