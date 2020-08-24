0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
As In-Person Classes Get Underway, Rogers Superintendent Discusses District's Preparations
In-person learning resumed on Monday in many of Arkansas's public schools. We check in with a student on her way to class at Fayetteville High School and we speak with the superintendent of Rogers Public Schools about how the district has been preparing for reopening.