Siloam Springs Schools Opens Virtual Academy to Expand Learning Options During Pandemic
Ahead of the first day of school on Monday, we speak with Siloam Springs Schools Superintendent Jody Wiggins about how his district has been preparing for reopening. He says it included launching a virtual academy ahead of schedule.