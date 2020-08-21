© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Siloam Springs Schools Opens Virtual Academy to Expand Learning Options During Pandemic

KUAF
Published August 21, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT

Ahead of the first day of school on Monday, we speak with Siloam Springs Schools Superintendent Jody Wiggins about how his district has been preparing for reopening. He says it included launching a virtual academy ahead of schedule.
Tags
Beyond the Ozarks Siloam SpringsEducationCoronavirusCOVID-19School ReopeningThe New Classroom
Related Content