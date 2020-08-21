Fayetteville City Council Rejects Approval of School Resource Officer Grant
After four hours of hearing from school and police department officials, as well as the public on Tuesday, the Fayetteville City Council essentially rejected a grant that would have funded two more school resource officers in the Fayetteville School District. While some residents offered their support, critics of the SRO program pointed to statistics that show more than half of the arrests made by Fayetteville SROs since 2016 were of Black students.