0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Launches School District COVID-19 Data
In addition to town and city level COVID-19 data, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement in Little Rock is now also posting school district data. The interactive map reveals both active and community cases by district. ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson details how it works, and how it will help.