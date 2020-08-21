© 2025 KUAF
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Launches School District COVID-19 Data

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT
Data provided by ACHI on August 21, 2020.

In addition to town and city level COVID-19 data, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement in Little Rock is now also posting school district data. The interactive map reveals both active and community cases by district. ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson details how it works, and how it will help. 
Beyond the Ozarks EducationPublic SchoolsCoronavirusArkansas Center for Health ImprovementThe New Classroom
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
