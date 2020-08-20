Legislators Unveil Bipartisan Hate Crime Bill Backed by Governor, Attorney General
On Wednesday morning, a bipartisan group of Arkansas legislators unveiled their draft of a hate crime bill that would provide enhanced sentencing for crimes committed because of a person's race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also announced their support for the bill. Currently, Arkansas is one of three states without a hate crime law.