© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legislators Unveil Bipartisan Hate Crime Bill Backed by Governor, Attorney General

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published August 20, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Jim Hendren
Governor Asa Hutchinson and legislators unveil hate crimes bill on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

On Wednesday morning, a bipartisan group of Arkansas legislators unveiled their draft of a hate crime bill that would provide enhanced sentencing for crimes committed because of a person's race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also announced their support for the bill. Currently, Arkansas is one of three states without a hate crime law.
Tags
Beyond the Ozarks Arkansas LegislatureHate crimesArkansas General AssemblyLegislation
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content