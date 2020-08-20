Education Secretary Discusses PPE Supply, Classroom Setups, Teacher Strikes

Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key has participated in Governor Asa Hutchinson's coronavirus response briefings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In a two-part interview, we speak with Key one-on-one as the state prepares to reopen public schools on Aug. 24. In the second half of our interview, we discuss personal protective equipment supplies on the school district and state levels, classrooms where distancing desks six feet apart is not possible, the possibility of a teachers strike, and much more.